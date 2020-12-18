PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Sells $132,780.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,903,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

