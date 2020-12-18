Investors Purchase Large Volume of Texas Roadhouse Call Options (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,443% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

