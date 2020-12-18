Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.