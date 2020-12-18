Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $247,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $133,350.60.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.
