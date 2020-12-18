Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $247,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $133,350.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

