California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 176.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,213 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of PPD worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,619,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPD opened at $34.95 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,802,885 shares of company stock valued at $338,086,867 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

