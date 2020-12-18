Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

