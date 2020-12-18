Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.10 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $382,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

