Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,131 shares of company stock worth $1,962,474. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE VCRA opened at $37.67 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

