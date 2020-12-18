Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 888.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Grid by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Grid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

