Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

