USD Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC on exchanges including Korbit, CPDAX, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $1.22 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.00 or 0.02841608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,287,078,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,940,009 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, FCoin, Crex24, Kucoin, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, CoinEx, Korbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.