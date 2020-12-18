22,271 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

