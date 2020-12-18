Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $335.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.57.
ILMN stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.59 and a 200-day moving average of $341.60. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
