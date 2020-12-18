Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $335.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.57.

ILMN stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.59 and a 200-day moving average of $341.60. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

