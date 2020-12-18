BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $35,300.56

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $35,300.56 and approximately $75,312.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00372845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $556.93 or 0.02442257 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

