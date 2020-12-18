Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $186.08

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.38.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $83,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

