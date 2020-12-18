Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

CCI stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

