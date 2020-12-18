National Storage REIT (NSR.AX) (NSR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

National Storage REIT (NSR.AX) (ASX:NSR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.60.
About National Storage REIT (NSR.AX)
