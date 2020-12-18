FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FRP opened at GBX 109.18 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.10. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29.

About FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

