FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FRP opened at GBX 109.18 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.10. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29.
