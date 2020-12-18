Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $245.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.