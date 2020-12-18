APA Group (APA.AX) (ASX:APA) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

APA Group (APA.AX) (ASX:APA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from APA Group (APA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.36.

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Wheals 215,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

