35,308 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

