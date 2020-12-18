Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRGO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

