Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
PRGO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
