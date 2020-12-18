Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $26.91 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

