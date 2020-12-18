Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLT. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

PLT stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

