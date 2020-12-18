ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.73.

PUMP stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $777.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

