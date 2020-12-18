Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

