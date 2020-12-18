34,589 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Power Integrations by 125.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Power Integrations by 82.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 101.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

