Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 724,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

