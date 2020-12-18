BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

