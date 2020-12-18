FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX opened at $292.26 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.24.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

