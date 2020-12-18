Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.
Starbucks stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.62.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
