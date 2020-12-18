Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

