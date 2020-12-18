Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

MRCY stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,648 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

