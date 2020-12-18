Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.9-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.76 billion.Rite Aid also updated its Q4 guidance to -($0.16)-0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

