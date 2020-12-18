Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

NYSE:LLY opened at $172.63 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

