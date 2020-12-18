Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.
NYSE:LLY opened at $172.63 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.50.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
