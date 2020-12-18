PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.27-2.37 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.