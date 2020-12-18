ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.49 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

