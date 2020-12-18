Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Display by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $241.66 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $244.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.