California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

