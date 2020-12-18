CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $377.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.