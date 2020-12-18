45,642 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Nucor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Nucor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.