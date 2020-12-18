Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

