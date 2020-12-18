American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.98 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.70.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.