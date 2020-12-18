21,716 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NYSE:APTV opened at $124.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

