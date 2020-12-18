Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAFM opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.55.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

