Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,302.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $26,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,313 shares of company stock worth $13,100,381. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.