Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE SHLX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

