Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.55 ($45.35).

SOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) alerts:

ETR:SOW opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.71. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 12-month high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.