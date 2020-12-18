MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €117.56 ($138.30).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

ETR MOR opened at €94.72 ($111.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.42. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

