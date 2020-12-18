Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.74 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

