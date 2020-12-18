Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.74 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
