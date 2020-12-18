BitWhite Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,623.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. BitWhite has a market cap of $66,851.99 and $9,623.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

